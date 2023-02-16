Adam S. Mostafa Sells 27,721 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 316,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.50. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

XFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

