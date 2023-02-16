Adam S. Mostafa Sells 27,721 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
X4 Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 316,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.50. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.
Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Further Reading
