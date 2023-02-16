Acorns Advisers LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,091 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for 0.4% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5,842.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of BITO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $30.30.

