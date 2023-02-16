Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires 11,211 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.7% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $41,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,721,000 after buying an additional 6,974,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,477. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51.

