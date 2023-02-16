Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.82. 722,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,482. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.14.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

