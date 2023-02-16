abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on March 21st

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asia Focus Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 266.04 ($3.23) on Thursday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52-week low of GBX 224 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of £417.58 million, a P/E ratio of 611.63 and a beta of 0.64.
About abrdn Asia Focus
Further Reading
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.