abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on March 21st

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 266.04 ($3.23) on Thursday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52-week low of GBX 224 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of £417.58 million, a P/E ratio of 611.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

About abrdn Asia Focus

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.