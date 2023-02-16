Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,339.55

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,339.55 ($16.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($16.87). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,354 ($16.44), with a volume of 109,609 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,340.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,249.99. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 326.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.25 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,406 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,716.16 ($60,349.79).

(Get Rating)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.