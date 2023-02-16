Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,339.55

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,339.55 ($16.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($16.87). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,354 ($16.44), with a volume of 109,609 shares changing hands.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,340.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,249.99. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 326.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.25 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
