Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

