7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $3.38 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $54.74 million and $28,347.43 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $3.38 or 0.00013656 BTC on major exchanges.

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.38997741 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,830.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

