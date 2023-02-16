44,045 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Bought by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 512,237 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $497,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

