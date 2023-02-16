3,772 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

