33,317 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises about 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JBHT traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.14. 92,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,456. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

