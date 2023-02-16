305 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock remained flat at $115.07 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

