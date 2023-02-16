213,724 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.