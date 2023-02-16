1,000,000 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,580,000. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 1.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Pinduoduo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,447. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

