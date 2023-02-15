Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.575-8.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.17.

ZTS opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

