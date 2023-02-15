Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.23. 279,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

