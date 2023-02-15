Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

