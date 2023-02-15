Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 4.9%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.16. 242,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 814,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
