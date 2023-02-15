Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 4.9%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.16. 242,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 814,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,948. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

