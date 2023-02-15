Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Stock Price Up 10%

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Rating) rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 29,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 49,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Zephyr Minerals Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, two patented placer mining claims, and one state lease covering an area of 1,446 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; and a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

