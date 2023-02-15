Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $44.43 or 0.00192366 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $725.43 million and $3.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00071484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00064655 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

