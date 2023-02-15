Zcash Market Capitalization Tops $722.92 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $44.27 or 0.00194768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $722.92 million and approximately $72.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00071709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

