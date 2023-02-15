Zacks Research Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GD. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

NYSE:GD opened at $232.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.84. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

