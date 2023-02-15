YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $271,174.64

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.04 million and $271,174.64 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99959826 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $469,791.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

