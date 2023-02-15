Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.