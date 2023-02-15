Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,079.46

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,079.46 ($13.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,068.85 ($12.97). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($13.60), with a volume of 29,549 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,063.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,078.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2,087.72.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

