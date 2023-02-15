Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 114,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Stock Up 0.9 %

YTRA stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.