Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on YRI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

YRI stock opened at C$7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.85. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

About Yamana Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

