XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $44.96 million and approximately $963,542.78 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28308022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,712,314 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.