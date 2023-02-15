XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.39

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. XRP has a total market cap of $19.79 billion and approximately $936.72 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
