Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 202,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 618,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Xometry Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 835,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,755.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,243 over the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,554,000 after buying an additional 307,549 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $54,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

