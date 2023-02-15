Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Hits $6.82 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.82 billion and $2.47 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06592667 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,701,170.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

