Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale cut their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.85, a PEG ratio of 190.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.