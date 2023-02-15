Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.99

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.99, but opened at $28.81. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 7,938 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 376.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

