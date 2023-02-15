Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $176.79. The company had a trading volume of 665,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

