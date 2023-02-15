Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 2,823 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises 1.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,355,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HLI traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $113.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

