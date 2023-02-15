Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.