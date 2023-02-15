Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,864,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 69,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.4% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $171.98. 203,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,387. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

