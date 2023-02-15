Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 976 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,534,505. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.