Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 584 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.75. The stock had a trading volume of 627,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

