WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.30. 37,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 113,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 204.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 400,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,127.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

