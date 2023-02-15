William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ePlus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for ePlus’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ePlus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $56.60 on Monday. ePlus has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ePlus by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

