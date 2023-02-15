White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,545.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,545.00 and last traded at $1,543.26, with a volume of 6022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,501.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,424.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,368.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

