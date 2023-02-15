WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. 1,012,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,541,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 35.5% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,320 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 87.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 52,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 130.7% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

