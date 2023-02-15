Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
