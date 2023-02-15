Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PAI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

