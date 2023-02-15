Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
IGI opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $19.57.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
