Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IGI opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $288,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

