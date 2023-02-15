Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 77.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 36.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

WIW remained flat at $9.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 181,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.