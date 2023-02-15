Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 77.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 36.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
WIW remained flat at $9.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 181,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.