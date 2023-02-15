Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 100,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,238 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 617,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

