Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE EMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 100,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.79.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.