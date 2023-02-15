WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.87. The company had a trading volume of 91,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,688. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.27. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $169.23.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WESCO International by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

