Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 4.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,854. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

