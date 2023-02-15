Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.97. 21,080,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,030,570. The company has a market cap of $557.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

